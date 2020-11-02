Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

