Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $560,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 605,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 355,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.