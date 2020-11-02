Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $103.58 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.73.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.