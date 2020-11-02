Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $102.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

