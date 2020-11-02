Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 136,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Steginsky Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.3% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,621.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,516.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,467.05. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,781.20.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

