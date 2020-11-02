Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.83 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

