Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $327.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

