Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $734,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 951,836 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 98,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $62.04 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.