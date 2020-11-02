Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,286.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

