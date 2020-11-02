Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

