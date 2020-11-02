Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 26,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 37.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $216.91 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total value of $2,127,699.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

