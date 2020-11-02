Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.89 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.