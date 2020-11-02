Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,912 Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of BATS:PBUS opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

