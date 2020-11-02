Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 527 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $38.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

