Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,412 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Paper by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 841,136 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after buying an additional 688,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after acquiring an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $43.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

