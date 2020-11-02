Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,661 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 33.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJI opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

