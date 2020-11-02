Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $231.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.