Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AMP stock opened at $160.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.16 and a 200 day moving average of $146.86. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

