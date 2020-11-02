Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in The Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $88.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

