Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,256 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.24.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.