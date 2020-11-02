Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,712 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,368 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

