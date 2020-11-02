Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Corteva by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,033 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after buying an additional 1,181,926 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after buying an additional 883,018 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,296,000 after buying an additional 1,704,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,963,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,403,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $32.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

