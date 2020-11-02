Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,501 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,546,627 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after buying an additional 1,529,635 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,316,000 after buying an additional 1,183,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,600,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,007,000 after acquiring an additional 867,117 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

