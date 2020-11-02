Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RWE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.31 ($41.54).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE stock opened at €31.79 ($37.40) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.90. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.