JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) a €4.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.44 ($4.05).

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) stock opened at €4.06 ($4.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and a P/E ratio of -10.86. Ceconomy AG has a 1 year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of €5.30 ($6.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €4.45 and a 200-day moving average of €3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

