KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 1,920 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

LPLA stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

