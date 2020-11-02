KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 746 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after acquiring an additional 244,949 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $157.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

