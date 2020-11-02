KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 3,175 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.09% of Diodes worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Emily Yang sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $49,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,264.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,810 shares of company stock valued at $24,657,235 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

