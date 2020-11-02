KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 5,728 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

