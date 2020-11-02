KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 7,218 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 684,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 44,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $15.95 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.