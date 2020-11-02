KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 404,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $1,100,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

ZTS stock opened at $158.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,621 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

