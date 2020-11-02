KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,781.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,621.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,467.05. The company has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

