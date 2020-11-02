KAMES CAPITAL plc Grows Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of MSA opened at $131.92 on Monday. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

