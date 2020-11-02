KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,837,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,047 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,664 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,993,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

