KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $2.75 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 316,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 302,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,742,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $424.82 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $453.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

