KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in BlackRock by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 18.6% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

BLK opened at $599.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $588.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $666.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

