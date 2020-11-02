KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC) by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.08% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Shares of NYSE:KC opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.81. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

