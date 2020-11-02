KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,256 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

