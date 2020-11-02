KAMES CAPITAL plc Increases Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,129 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.15% of Marten Transport worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,761,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 278,141 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

MRTN opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

