KAMES CAPITAL plc Increases Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

