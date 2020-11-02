KAMES CAPITAL plc Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.62% of AVITA MED LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S by 19.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AVITA MED LTD/S news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 9,000 shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $246,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $841,204 in the last quarter.

RCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Sunday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVITA MED LTD/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

RCEL opened at $20.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

