KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 1,876 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

