KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 457 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,820,000 after purchasing an additional 498,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2,090.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 449,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $82,928,000 after purchasing an additional 429,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.