KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 9,800 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

