KAMES CAPITAL plc Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $109.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $123.42. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

