KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 7,055 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 49.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gentherm by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Gentherm by 401.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 53.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

