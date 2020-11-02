KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 7,480 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 26.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

NYSE:PHM opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

