KAMES CAPITAL plc Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR opened at $229.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $240.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

