Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L)’s (KAPE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of LON KAPE opened at GBX 168 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.94. Kape Technologies Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The company has a market cap of $259.65 million and a PE ratio of 209.38.

Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, a cybersecurity company, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Privacy and Digital Security. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

