KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KZMYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of KZMYY opened at $3.99 on Thursday. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

